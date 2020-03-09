Rumour has it Married At First Sight’s David Cannon suffered a breakdown after his bride Hayley’s alleged affair with Michael was exposed. Nine Network

When bride Hayley found out what her ex-TV-husband David Cannon did to her toothbrush, things allegedly escalated.

“She [was] screaming,” a contestant says. “She threatened to sue David, claiming it was a form of assault.”

However, producers from the Nine Network persuaded the bodybuilder not to take further action, wanting to keep the scandal completely under wraps, hoping it would unfold on camera during the upcoming dinner party.

David apparently broke down after finding out that Hayley Vernon had cheated on him with Michael, which resulted in the show’s producers keeping a close eye on him. Nine Network

"That’s one of my biggest regrets. I got told not to go to the police, that production would deal with it. I really should have,” Hayley told Mamamia in a recent interview.

In case you have no idea about what the toothbrush incident is, David Cannon got revenge on Hayley after she hooked up with fellow groom Michael Goonan, by using her toothbrush to scrub poo off a toilet.

Hayley went on to use the contaminated toothbrush for five days following.

“Natasha had sent me a text message saying not to use my toothbrush. She had the room next to me so I went over to her room and she goes ‘Hayley you can’t say anything, Mishel has told me and I wanted to tell you because it has something to do with your health and safety’,” she told Mamamia.

Hayley didn't end up pressing any charges, but the former drug addict spoke to a police officer, who said what David did to her was "physical abuse".

