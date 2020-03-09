Married at First Sight this year has been one of the biggest train wrecks in Australian TV history, and things just got even uglier on the show, which laughably presents itself as a sincere matchmaking experiment.

This week in New Idea, where we expose 76 mind-blowing bombshells that producers attempted to hide, we reveal just how toxic things got between Dave and Hayley.

Dave told friends that Hayley wasn’t his type and described her as “manly”, with one of his groomsmen dishing: “Dave likes short, petite and ladylike women. If she was petite and tall, I think he could have got over it. But he said she’s too rough around the edges.”

Hayley was also being rude to her new husband from the first meeting, constantly cutting him off during his wedding speech and speaking over the top of him, which he hated.