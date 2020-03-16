Cyrell Paule has slammed Married At First Sight star Ivan Sarakula for throwing his TV bride Aleks under the bus during last Wednesday’s dinner party. Supplied

But after Aleks repeatedly denied she’d been intimate with Ivan, Josh wondered if he’d been set up, because Ivan continued to defend Aleks, while still winking at the boys.

In the video recap, Cyrell went on to say that it's quite common among the MAFS brides and grooms to not want to disclose whether or not they've actually had sex.

"It's not the first time people didn’t want to [talk] about how intimate they’d got with their partner, so I can understand if it did happen why Aleks would be very much hurt.

At the dinner party Josh claimed that Ivan asked him to call out Alex for not being honest about her sex life with Ivan. Nine Network

“That said, why would Josh and Michael both say that Ivan had said this?" she asked.

“It’s either Ivan told the boys he "got some" or he was just talking s**t and trying to look hectic. But either way, I think [Michael and Josh] weren't lying about what he said.

"[Ivan] mentioned certain things [he and Aleks] had done together and he asked the boys to bring it up, so I don't think Ivan is innocent or not part of this.

Cyrell labelled Ivan a “liar”, after Josh revealed that the real estate agent asked him to call out Aleks for not being honest about sleeping with him. Supplied

“He knew full well what they the boys were going to bring up at the table and I think he threw [Aleks] under the bus,” Cyrell said.

She went on to say if Aleks did ask Ivan not to talk about their sex life, and he did, he definitely “throw her under the bus” and it would be a “dog act”.

“I think [Ivan] wanted people to defend him, and he wanted Aleks to still like him... it's pretty disappointing,” Cyrell concluded.