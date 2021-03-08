Jake admitted to cheating on his ex-fiancée, Paige. Instagram

Bryce's hook-up goes rogue!

His relationship with Melissa Rawson is looking to be one of the show’s most promising matches, but Bryce Ruthven found himself in hot water recently.

He was forced to deny he cheated on his ex- girlfriend after he was ambushed on live radio by a former one-night stand.

Bryce was ambushed on live radio by a former one-night stand. Nine

Alana's school mates tell all

It’s not just ex-flames speaking out! Viewers may be surprised to learn that the “hot teacher” wasn’t born as Alana Lister!

According to the Daily Mail Australia, the bride’s former classmates have alleged she went by Sinead Chong during her school years, before giving herself a makeover in 2009.

Talk about a transformation! Instagram/Nine

Coco's first wedding leaked

Viewers were shocked to discover Coco was previously married!

Photos from her September 2018 wedding to George Kyriacou were leaked online – and Coco looks unrecognisable with her blonde hair. The marriage broke down after just six months, with Coco claiming she always felt second best to George’s mother.

For more, grab the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!