The pair’s recent coffee date, comes as shy bride Connie, 27, continues to question the motives of her onscreen husband, Jonethen, suggesting he’s only on the popular reality show for fame.

Uh-oh! According to onlookers, Connie and Steve looked very much like an item as they met for a coffee and a chat recently. Supplied

And if these photos are anything to go by, it appears Connie may have found what she’s really looking for in 52-year-old Steve.

Meanwhile, Steve and his bride Mishel’s relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing. After an explosive dinner party fight, Mishel went to the commitment ceremony with

an eight-page list of everything she dislikes about her TV husband.

This isn’t the first time Steve has been busted romancing a much younger woman.

"At one point Steve put his arm around connie − they seemed very cosy" Supplied

In fact, the British barbershop owner has a history of dating younger women. He was previously in a relationship with former MasterChef winner, 32-year-old Diana Chan, before being matched with a younger woman on Channel Seven’s reality show, First Dates.

Meanwhile, adding further fuel to rumours Connie and Steve are more than just friends, on-set insiders say the pair have a lot more in common with each other than with their own ‘spouses’, and an older man might be just what the aspiring marine biologist needs.

Where's Mishel? And Jonethen?? Supplied

In her MAFS audition tape, Connie revealed she wanted a man who could make her laugh.

“Humour goes a really long way – I just love it,” she said. “If someone can make me laugh,” Connie revealed, “I’ve always been really attracted to that.”

