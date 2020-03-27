Nine

On Monday night's Married At First Sight Connie took the cheeky route to try and keep her hubby happy.

For their final date on the 2020 series, Connie treated Jonny to a pair of swimmers with her face plastered all over them, and presented them to him at the beach - his favourite place.

To her face, Jonny was all laughs, but to producers, he said on thing was for sure. 'I’m never going to wear these again. These are the creepiest things I’ve ever seen.'

Connie on the other hand was relishing in her small victory.

'Jonny actually looks great in his swimmers. He looks so good,' she said, before becoming nostalgic. 'It’s the last date, so it is emotional. The thought is hitting home a little bit now.'

Connie's funny, but thoughtful gift of the swimmers, the beach date, and a ride in a Kombi van didn't go unnoticed by Jonny, who's voted to 'leave' the past three committment ceremonies.

'Today was actually amazing. Connie has shown me how much she really cares about me,' he said, adding, 'The way she’s grown as a person through this experience says a lot about her. I mean, I think she’s amazing.'

Turning to Connie as they sat by an open fire, Jonny had a treat of his own for his wife. 'As it’s our final date, I thought it would be cute to get you a little gift or a parting present. First, I got you some earrings, some shell earrings. I think they’re quite beautiful. I know how much you love the beach.'

She was speechless. 'I was gonna get these! These are so cool, I’m so into these. Thank you so much. I love them.'

'And second of all, everyone knows you love marine life, so I thought it would be adorable… we adopted a penguin.

'This is amazing,' Connie said, crying tears of happiness.

'I don’t think anyone will ever be able to top a present like that. I’m glad I wrote stay now! Because I own a penguin.'