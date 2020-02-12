Married AT First Sight’s Connie Crayden and Jonethen Musulin finally puckered up and locked lips during the honeymoon episode on Tuesday night. Nine Network

“Did anyone else watch in awe wondering if Connie and Jonethen's first kiss would be one big hot mess of teeth clashing? No, just me?” another person stated.

A third person added: “It was foul, lol.”

While the up close and personal moment was apparently too much for some fans, others were seemingly elated to finally see the couple make out after spending a week together.

While the romantic moment couldn’t come soon enough for fans, when it eventually did, many took to social media to comment on how they found the smooch difficult to watch. Nine Network

“OMG CONNIE AND JONETHON ARE THE CUTEST,” one person tweeted.

“There was such a lead up to that pash between Connie & Johnnie. I need a cigarette after watching it,” another fan quipped.

A third person added: “Oh my gosh Connie was so happy when Jonny kissed her I can’t even.”

Connie and Jonethen finally locked lips after getting close several times during the honeymoon, and at one point, Connie even doubted it would even happen.

“We still haven't had a pash, but I'm super attracted to him!” Connie gushed to the show’s producers.

Despite their delayed kiss, MAFS relationship expert Trisha Stratford revealed that Connie and Johnny’s physical compatibility was among the highest of all the matched couples.