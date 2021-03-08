Sam and Coco during more peaceful times on the show. Instagram

“He tried to remain calm and keep his cool, but Coco wasn’t having any of it. She accused him of being disrespectful before storming off herself.”

According to our exclusive Married at First Sight spy, Sam and Coco’s relationship was completely volatile, with the 32-year-old clothing brand owner growing “exhausted with his contentious wife.”

Coco prefers guys who gym. Instagram

“Her usual type is muscly, gym-obsessed guys with shaved heads… that’s just not Sam,” shares the insider.

Sam too has not been physically attracted to Coco, with the groom expressing his disappointment at Coco’s bust size.

“After a while, things just turned toxic between them and when the cameras stopped rolling, they avoided each other as best as they could,” continues the insider.

"Things just turned toxic between them." Instagram

“This fight was just one of many, and despite their best intentions to find love, it just wasn’t going to work.”

