The boys enjoy a laugh New Idea

“Whenever the cameras weren’t rolling, they just wanted to party and muck around.”

Speaking to New Idea, fellow MAFS star Hayley confirmed the contestants’ partying ways.

Things are getting crazy New Idea

“Everyone liked to party,” she reveals, adding multiple brides and grooms were drug-tested during their time on the show. “There was at least four of us,” she continued.

She also says her husband David was one of the biggest instigators when it came to the behind-the-scenes antics.

It's all in good fun New Idea

“He put my toothbrush in the toilet at one stage,” Hayley explains.

“That’s mega messed up. People can get hepatitis from things like that.”

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!