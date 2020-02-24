Married at First Sight: Chris and Michael's raunchy sex scandal
We’ve seen Married at First Sight’s Mikey and Jonethen perform wild antics in the bedroom and now former stripper Chris has been caught with Michael! Footage shows the boys throwing each other on the floor and getting hot and heavy with one another.
It’s familiar ground for Chris, who had a wild past as a stripper with Aussie Hunks, but for entrepreneur Michael, who’s matched with Stacey, it’s certainly stepping out of his comfort zone.
“All the boys on set were wild,” reveals an on-set insider.
“Whenever the cameras weren’t rolling, they just wanted to party and muck around.”
Speaking to New Idea, fellow MAFS star Hayley confirmed the contestants’ partying ways.
“Everyone liked to party,” she reveals, adding multiple brides and grooms were drug-tested during their time on the show. “There was at least four of us,” she continued.
She also says her husband David was one of the biggest instigators when it came to the behind-the-scenes antics.
“He put my toothbrush in the toilet at one stage,” Hayley explains.
“That’s mega messed up. People can get hepatitis from things like that.”