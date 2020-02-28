Hayley Vernon and Chris Nicholls enjoy an intimate drink together. Supplied

Hayley, 32, who previously told producers that Chris, 37, was her type, is clearly smitten with her hunky companion as she latches on to his arm while sipping her wine.

Chris, who has recently gone blonde, laughs and grins as he downs his glass of vino and leans in close to give Hayley a cuddle on the Surry Hills Balcony.

The pair put on a very affectionate display while guzzling their wine and having the occasional ciggie, before they are joined by fellow castmate Natasha Spencer.

After leaving the hotel a short time later, the trio reportedly headed to a nearby bar, where they met up with fellow castmates Josh Pihlak and Steve Burley.

In several candid shots, the MAFS entourage can be seen smiling and laughing while downing their drinks and posing for photos.

Clearly popular with the ladies, Natasha and Hayley continue to linger around Chris and, at one point, Hayley appears to twerk for the 37-year-old groom.

After dancing the night away, the rowdy group spill onto the street, where they make their way to the nearest convenience store, where Hayley grabs a treat for the way home.

Hayley then stops for a quick ciggie on the sidewalk, where she is joined by Josh and Natasha, before the group split and go their separate ways.

