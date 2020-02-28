Married At First Sight has been rocked with scandal, after it was revealed the brides and grooms have been secretly partying behind closed doors, unbeknownst to producers.
While the details of their shenanigans will never air on TV, New Idea has acquired exclusive photos from one of group’s covert gatherings, which reportedly took place in early January.
In the candid snaps, Hayley Vernon and Chris Nicholls get very intimate on a hotel balcony, before being joined by fellow castmate Natasha Spencer, who joins them on their night out.
Hayley Vernon and Chris Nicholls enjoy an intimate drink together.
Supplied
Hayley appears to be smitten with her hunky companion as she latches on to his arm while sipping her wine.
Hayley, 32, who previously told producers that Chris, 37, was her type, is clearly smitten with her hunky companion as she latches on to his arm while sipping her wine.
Chris, who has recently gone blonde, laughs and grins as he downs his glass of vino and leans in close to give Hayley a cuddle on the Surry Hills Balcony.
Chris, who has recently gone blonde, laughs and grins as he downs his glass of vino.
After leaving the hotel a short time later, the trio reportedly headed to a nearby bar.
The pair put on a very affectionate display while guzzling their wine and having the occasional ciggie, before they are joined by fellow castmate Natasha Spencer.
After leaving the hotel a short time later, the trio reportedly headed to a nearby bar, where they met up with fellow castmates Josh Pihlak and Steve Burley.
Hayley, Natasha and Chris met up with fellow castmates Josh Pihlak and Steve Burley.
Hayley Vernon gives hunk Chris a cheeky little look at her thigh.
In several candid shots, the MAFS entourage can be seen smiling and laughing while downing their drinks and posing for photos.
Clearly popular with the ladies, Natasha and Hayley continue to linger around Chris and, at one point, Hayley appears to twerk for the 37-year-old groom.
Hayley laughs and jokes with fellow MAFS cast mate Josh Pihlak.
Josh and Hayley laugh on the street while chatting with Natasha.
After dancing the night away, the rowdy group spill onto the street, where they make their way to the nearest convenience store, where Hayley grabs a treat for the way home.
Hayley then stops for a quick ciggie on the sidewalk, where she is joined by Josh and Natasha, before the group split and go their separate ways.
After dancing the night away, the rowdy group spill onto the street, where they make their way to the nearest convenience store.
With a lady on each arm, Chris ensures the ladies remain don't stumble as they walk along the sidewalk.
