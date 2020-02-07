Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans were smitten with each other when they met at the altar on the season premiere of Married AT First Sight on Monday. Nine Network

"I've worn sexy togs - or costumes - and I thought I'd bring the best one to the honeymoon," Cathy said.

After Shelly joked about Cathy bringing out the “big guns”, the host then played back footage from Thursday’s episode before revealing how Josh felt about the bikini.

“Look it definitely worked… Cathy's a gorgeous girl and even gorgeous in less clothing,” Josh confessed.

Cathy confessed that she won Josh over by wearing her "secret weapon" bikini, which left Josh swooning. Nine Network

“She didn't need a secret weapon, but she threw a few missiles and they definitely hit the target.”

After revealing her secret weapon, Cathy then reflected on her time marrying a stranger, saying it was something she would do again.

"It felt really bizarre because you've only just met the person and you've got to address them as your husband," she explained.

"Like for me it was like, do you want to take this slow? Are we friends? Can I touch your butt?"

The blonde beauty then concluded by saying that she was fortunate to have been paired with someone who she not only had chemistry with, but also mutual body language.

"I was like, 'Is this all right?' and he was giving it back. That's why we established a connection very quickly," she said.