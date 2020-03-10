Cathy says she regrets the post from 2014, which has since been deleted Instagram

Instagram

Speaking to Daily Mail, Cathy has apologised for any hurt she caused in the resurfaced social media post.

"I am so embarrassed for my use of such offensive and inappropriate language. It was a lapse in judgement at the time and I apologise for any hurt or offence I have caused," she told the publication.

"I apologise for any hurt or offence I have caused," says Cathy Instagram

The shock details come after Josh Pihlak took to social media to unleash on the show's producers about the "terrible edit" he suffered on Monday night's episode.

In a brutal Facebook post, the 28-year-old truck driver said he was "f***ed in the backside" by MAFS.

Viewers watched the episode unfold as Josh took his wife Cathy home for "home stays" after they'd suffered a rocky few days.

As they met with his family for lunch, Newcastle-born Josh was portrayed as a mummy's boy who would rather air all his dirty laundry in public than speak to his "wife" Cathy.

And his mum Mandy was shown to be overprotective and only on her son's side, not appearing to give a care for the welfare of Cathy.

Clearly irate at how he'd been portrayed, Josh vented on Facebook as the episode aired.

"What a terrible edit, f**k it I'm calling [my] mum," Josh began.

"F**k me dead on a Devon sandwich. [Producers] left out the [entire] lunch and I had the old hugs and kisses back [from Cathy afterwards]. MAFS [has] f**ked me in the backside. Should've went on Survivor. I'll never do a TV show again."

Facebook

Josh's protective mum then piped up in the post's comment, calling Cathy the "actress from hell".

Another family member wrote: "We did well to keep our gobs shut until now! Cathy is playing a victim! The tears, definitely trying to get on Home and Away. She's playing her role well, sort of."

When a MAFS fan declared "we now know they break up for good", Mandy replied: "She was a paid actress hunny, employed by producers."

Facebook

Facebook

With many of the MAFS cast being called out for their showbiz ties, it comes as no surprise that Cathy has an acting past, and graduated with a performing arts degree, however she's adamant she went on the show to find love.

Speaking to NZ Herald, the Kiwi bride said: "I can confirm I'm not an actor — I've changed careers many times since graduating."