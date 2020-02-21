Married At First Sight’s Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans have just finished their second week living as husband and wife in their Sydney CBD apartment. Nine Network

“The photo isn’t sitting right in the frame and I’m having a stroke,” one person wrote, referring to the video which showed Josh and Cathy casting a gaze at the crooked photo.

“All I took from this is that someone needs to put the photo in the frame properly,” another person added.

Despite their apparent frustration, the oversight hasn’t overshadowed fans adoring love for Cathy and Josh, who have been touted as the ideal MAFS couple.

Eagle-eyed fans have expressed their frustration over a minor detail that was seemingly overlooked from Cathy and Josh’s moving day video. Nine Network

“These two are so perfect they are beyond adorable. I couldn't even imagine them with anyone else,” one person wrote.

“A lovely and cute couple we can all enjoy watching. Fingers heavily crossed their relationship works out,” another person stated.

A third person added: “Love this couple hope they go all the way even after the show.”

Several viewers pointed out that the couple’s wedding day photo was sitting crooked in the picture frame. Nine Network

The fans’ comments came after throwback snaps of Josh emerged, which showed him looking drastically different back in 2008.

In the recently unearthed photos from the reality star’s old Myspace account, Josh appears alongside his father Peter looking somewhat more like a member of a skater boyband.

Sporting a platinum blond hairdo, and wearing a dapper shirt, tie, vest and blazer, Josh appears to have been inspired by noughties bands Short Stack and My Chemical Romance.