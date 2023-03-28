Nine

Cameron’s Married At First Sight Final Vows:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think to marry a stranger in the quest to find love. I wanna start with thanking you for going on this rollercoaster ride with me. From the moment I laid eyes on you, there was an instant connection. You had the warmest of smiles on your face walking down the aisle and I quickly learnt that you love life just as much as I do. And I felt that instant spark from day one and I was very intrigued to find out more. Did the experts get it right?

Our wedding day was one for the books; filled with a lot of fun, laughs and surprised faces. The wedding day I thought was unreal, you made a stunning bride which brings us to the honeymoon, where we spent several days in Fraser Island, really getting to know one another.

I love that we have common interests. You’re an incredible singer and your enthusiasm for life and the way you love those closest to you is something I really admire. The more I learn about you, the more I respect you. You are kind, empathetic and have a very genuine heart. You always bring a positive vibe to any room. I really like that you give anything a go…”

“This [experiment] has been hard for both of us, away from friends and family, relying on one another for everything. We have been tested and the experience has been fast tracked. Personally, it’s been a struggle for me being in the big city. Darwin, the outback and all things that come with that lifestyle where I belong.

That being said, I’ve really enjoyed living with you in Sydney for the past three months. You have made Sydney feel like the closest thing to home as possible and I really appreciate that. You’ve been extremely understanding and taught me the importance of being vulnerable in love. You made it comfortable for me to open up when that’s something I’ve always struggled to do.

But throughout this experiment, amongst all the good times we’ve shared, I’ve also had my fair share of concerns about the future. First off, obviously, we live in different states. We live completely different lifestyles and being together would mean one of us would have to change our life completely. Another major concern is the way we handle our conflict. You can say I can’t sit down and talk through tough times but you never ask the question because you’re too scared of the answer…”

“Communication has been an issue for us at multiple times in the experiment such as dinner parties, commitment ceremonies and homestays; I feel like you like to air our dirty laundry in a public environment, which really pushes my buttons. Throughout this experiment you have needed more affection, reassurance and emotion from me. I’ve taken the time to reflect on why I haven’t been able to give you these things; I think these things flow naturally when you are falling in love, which I’m not.

I made a promise in my vows to be open and honest. I would be lying to myself if I stood here today and told you that I could see this relationship working beyond today. Lyndall, I truly appreciate what you have taught me about myself, what I’ve learnt throughout this experiment, and now what I know I want in a life partner.”