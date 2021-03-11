Ladies and gentlemen, we have a drink throwing. Nine

Bryce's action marked the third time in MAFS history that a drink has been thrown in someone's face.

The first incident occurred at the final season six dinner party when Martha Kalifatidis tipped a glass of red wine over fellow bride Cyrell Paule's head whilst Cyrell was the thrower on the second occasion - at the MAFS grand reunion dinner party earlier this year, Jessika Power copped a glass of white wine to the face.

Needless to say, fans weren't impressed by Bryce's actions.

"The least Bryce could have done was throw the red wine and at least make this interesting. Ooo the drama, someone’s tossed a glass of water," one remarked on Twitter.

Fans slammed both men for their hypocrisy over the way they treat women as well.

"Bryce: 'I don't like the way Sam treats women' Also Bryce: 'Yeah, nah, your eyes are too not-blue for you to be hot' Also Bryce: puffs chest, talks about thunder storms, has to be warned not to jump tables. I mean, mate..." remarked one person on Twitter.

"10,000 people applied and they chose Sam & Bryce?" another lamented.

However, there are no regrets about drink throwing from Bryce's end.

In a chat with WHO, he stated: “If I had my chance again, I’d throw the whole jug of water over him.

”The guy’s only there for his 15 seconds of fame and he was provoking me for airtime. I think he worked out that he and Coco weren’t likely to last, so he had to make sure he made his mark.”

Battle of the grooms! Nine

