Melissa took the ranking to heart, saying "fourth place... you don't even get a medal for that'.

Now, radio announcer Bryce has come out and said that he was "stitched up" throughout the exercise.

Speaking to B105'S Stav, Abby and Matt, Bryce revealed that while he was told to rank the women in terms of who he thought was the most attractive, other grooms were told to order the brides a bit differently.

"I was told it had to be attractiveness, others were told personality." the 31-year-old told the radio station. "So we were sort of told mixed things and, unfortunately, they were stitching some people up and I think I was on that board."

Bryce went on to say that he thinks he's been set up throughout the entire series, explaining that when the other grooms told him that he'd been stitched up in the challenge, he lamented "whatever, it's the way it's gone for me so far anyway".

The radio announcer has had his fair share of controversies since the show aired.

His first slip up was when he confessed to his bride Melissa that she wasn't his type.

During the first night of their honeymoon, after the workplace trainer asked her groom if she was his usual type, Bryce replied with an extremely blunt answer. Perhaps too blunt.

"I'll be completely honest, not 100%. I've always gone for the blonde hair, blue eyes and tan kind of girl. Someone who is usually taller. I can't 100% say that if I saw you in a bar I'd come up and buy you a drink, because I don't know.

"When I saw you I was like, 'Not my type, but she has blonde hair, she's not ugly'"

Since then, Bryce has called his ex "the devil" has been accused of being a cheater live on air.

Let's hope Bryce can turn his MAFS journey around and leave the show with a fairytale love story.

