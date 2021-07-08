Bryce has opened up about his mental health struggles after MAFS. Nine

In the post, which is in partnership with Canna Active, Bryce shared a series of photos of himself and some with Melissa, where he explained that he started taking cannabis oil to help with his anxiety.

"Since I have started using it I felt less anxious and more relaxed to go about daily life the way I should," he explained in the caption.

"Everyone has their own ways of dealing with anxiety, I’m sharing my personal story and can say it has genuinely worked for me!"

Bryce also took to the comments under the post to engage with his followers, and to answer some of the questions they had.

When one follower asked if Bryce thought his anxiety was as a result from the show, he replied: "I had never had issues with anxiety beforehand and whilst I don't want to blame the TV show, could have played a part along with other things."

Another user commented that Bryce and Melissa had been put through the "ringer" and that they have had to deal with "so much", and that his diagnosis came as no surprise.

"Went in strong, came out shattered unfortunately but we weren't to know. I'm sure I'll get back to myself over time," Bryce replied.

The couple recently took a break from their podcast for their mental health. Nine

It comes after Bryce and Melissa announced they would be taking a break from their joint podcast, to focus on their mental health.

"We're having a mental health break this week. We're not robots built to wear constant online attacks, we're human like the rest of the population," they said, before adding a "friendly reminder".

"It doesn't cost anything to be kind. Thinking about how your 'opinion' could affect someone else shows more strength than attacking people you don't know," they said.