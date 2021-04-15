"Honesty could have derailed us, but we have already had many good times on this experiment." Channel Nine

Are Bryce and Melissa still together?

While they might not have left a good impression on most fans, it seems like Bryce and Melissa are still together and staying strong. Last night, despite skipping the last Married At First Sight dinner party and being met with claims that Bryce has a "secret girlfriend" he was still in contact with, the pair announced they've moved in together.

"I've been on top of the world since I left the experiment," Melissa revealed at the reunion last night. "We've been enjoying each other's company, it feels easy."

"We also moved in together," revealed Bryce. "So I've made the move down to Melbourne. I thought if we were going to make it function in the real world, someone's gonna make the move and I had nothing keeping me in Canberra so I thought, 'you know what? I'll go down and support Melissa and it's been great."

"I love her little joint, there's enough room for two people, at the moment, it's been nice."

And, after the pair exchanged their Final Vows on Monday’s episode, they each took to Instagram to emphasise that they’re in it for the long haul.

After fans struggled to understand their relationship, it seems that Bryce and Melissa are still together. Channe; Nine

“We know people don’t agree with how our relationship appears to be from the outside,” Bryce wrote.

“We have proven you can be happy with someone when others negatively judge our relationship from afar without knowing the home truths. People are always going to have opinions as we do in our relationship. In the end, MAFS shows everyone that love silences all.”

“My heart is full,” Melissa added in her own post. “I love this man so much and we truly make each other happy every single day.”

“While it might be hard for some to believe, it is my decision, my life and my choice. And I choose him. He is my partner, my lover and the man that I have fallen head over heels for. Our love story is what I asked for; an all consuming and unconditional love. And I have found that with Bryce.”

Bryce and Melissa on a recent trip to meet Bryce's parents on the Gold Coast. Instagram/Channel Nine

Recently, it was revealed that Bryce had a "secret girlfriend" he was seeing shortly before MAFS was filmed, and who he was texting and even allegedly Facetimed during the show. But, when asked about the rumour at the Fitzy and Wippa MAFS Dinner Party, Melissa said, "I didn't believe that, there's a lot of controversy around that conversation, Bryce was very honest with me from the beginning and I was very understanding about his past."

And, judging from some cheeky snooping, it seems like there’s some truth to the idea they're still together and an official couple beyond the show. Back in January, fans noticed that the Canberra-based groom was spotted in Melissa’s hometown in Melbourne.

The pair told TV Week that they were excited to get married “for real” and were looking at “starting a family together.” If that’s not concrete evidence, we don’t know what is!

"Within the next year, I definitely say there'll be a proposal,” Bryce told TV Week. “And the wedding won't be too far after that."

