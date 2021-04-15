Yeah, so it turns out Bryce and Melissa spent their MAFS paycheques on some ink on their wrists. The small tattoos are simply a cross enclosed in a diamond with two bits of string hanging out the end.

Needless to say, fans were a bit concerned about the um... permanency of the decision on Melissa's behalf.

We’re unpacking all the relationship, sex and dating woes of this season’s Married At First Sight stars in our juicy new podcast, Love In Reality. Listen, like and subscribe below!

Posting a side-by-side of the tattoos to her So Dramatic! podcast Instagram account, host Megan Pustetto wrote "Does Melissa know they're permanent?"

Fans flooded her comments section with similar concerns.

Others were on the optimistic side, with one user writing: "Shouldn't be too hard to cover or laser off."

Some cracked some jokes about the whole thing, adding "If only the kite could fly Bryce away."

And others saw the situation in a more serious light: "She (Melissa) is 100% being emotionally abused and manipulated and the media need to start referring to it as such."

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted Bryce and Melissa's matching tattoos. Channel Nine

Despite multiple sources claiming that Bryce had a "secret girlfriend" while filming MAFS, Melissa stayed as loyal as ever to the radio announcer throughout the experiment.

But, although the couple chose to stay together initially, it seemed like Bryce had no intention of remaining with Melissa, an insider telling New Idea that Bryce went on MAFS purely to boost his radio career.

Even if this was the intention, it certainly does seem that the pair are still together and have been since leaving the show. Though, Melissa has confessed that she hasn't had the best time since wrapping up filming.

Bryce and Melissa chose to stay together during their final vows. Channel Nine

Remember when Bryce confessed that Melissa wasn't his type, said he prefers blue eyes and ranked her fourth out of all the brides? Yeah well Melissa dished to New Idea that watching those moments back have been a real struggle.

“It is hard to watch back. I get very triggered,” the 31-year-old told us, adding she "cringes" at herself as well.

And yet, the 31-year-old also explained that she wouldn't change her reaction in the moment.

“I wouldn’t change the way I handled Bryce’s comments because I was 100% me at the time."

For a much easier road to love, sign up for eharmony.