The source revealed to the podcast that after Samantha dropped the secret girlfriend bombshell, Melissa and Bryce "slept in different rooms".

"That morning Bryce was trying to find Melissa and get into her room but Melissa didn't want to see him. Bryce went off his rocket trying to see Melissa and was even threatening producers".

While Sam dished as much as she knew to Melissa during girls night, sources have revealed to New Idea that the reality star may not have been as keen as she seemed to spill the beans.

Is this the beginning of the end for Melissa and Bryce? Channel Nine

Indeed, our insiders told us that Samantha was actually told to bring up Bryce's flame by producers.

"Samantha was given the full lowdown on Bryce’s secret girlfriend situation beforehand and told to bring it all up on camera,” alleged the insider, who described the result as “pure carnage”.

“Sam had heard similar things about Bryce back in Canberra, as they have mutual friends. Her plan was to quietly take Melissa aside and talk to her, but producers wanted a big scene!”

Melissa was left in tears after Samantha revealed some new information about Bryce and his alleged secret girlfriend. Channel Nine

So is this the beginning of the end for Melissa and Bryce?

Well, all the proof suggests the couple are still well and truly together. Let's hope there's a lot less gaslighting in their future.

