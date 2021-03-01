Could Jake spell trouble for married couple Brett and Booka? Nine

Booka, who’s been matched with Brett Helling, 31, even introduced Jake, who tied the knot with Rebecca ‘Beck’ Zemek, 27, to some of her closest friends during their stay in the Harbour City.

According to the insider, the pair’s blossoming friendship had the rest of the brides and grooms “buzzing with excitement”, with many noting their “flirty” and“close” nature.

“A lot of the group were chatting about how much time Booka and Jake were spending together, some even seemed to think they might end up as a couple,” the insider dishes.

The duo are believed to have first hit things off after Booka’s music therapy initiative, Sonic Minds, teamed up with Jake’s mental health charity, Outside the Locker Room, as far back as 2018.

Jake (right) has been previously unfaithful in a past relationship. Nine

Meanwhile, rumours of a partner swap are certainly nothing new for Jake.

Shortly after it was announced that Jake was entering the experiment, reports emerged that he cheated on his real-life fiancée, Paige, just six weeks ahead of his 2019 wedding.

Speaking to New Idea, a remorseful Jake confirmed the infidelity.

“My last relationship ended in September 2019, and the reason for the split was because I was unfaithful,” he said.