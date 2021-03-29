Booka and Jake knew one another before the show. Instagram

Fans may recall Coco and Cam met up separately to chat about the groom's outside connection to Sam, the Pilates instructor's husband on the show.

What was initially a friendly chat looking for advice and insight quickly became this year's big cheating scandal.

Could Booka and Jake be led down the same path? Only time will tell.

Booka and Brett's relationship fell apart last week. Channel Nine

Footage recently surfaced kickstarting chatter about a potential partner swap last week when footage emerged of Booka and Jake sharing a kiss at a New Year's Eve party.

While the kiss is said to be innocent fun, it didn't impress Jake's MAFS' wife, Beck, when she saw video footage of the interaction.

"At midnight Jake and Booka shared a sloppy, drunken kiss," So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto revealed.

"Jake also kissed Beth that night, and then Booka and Beth kissed… It was a friendly kiss but apparently they locked lips for a few seconds more than everyone did," a source told Pustetto.

Beck and Jake appeared to be mismatched from the start. Channel Nine

Speaking with Nova's Fitzy & Wippa, Beck was asked about the incident but remained coy.

"No this was after the experiment had finished and Jake and I may or may not have been together," she responded.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.

