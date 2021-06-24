She's traded in her signature brown lock for a new look! Nine

"When you thought my hair couldn’t get any more extra…" she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Belinda detailed the process of getting her hair coloured, and proudly showed off her stunning new look once it was all done.

"How daring have you been with your hair?" she asked her followers in the caption.

WATCH BELOW: MAFS' Belinda reveals her brand new hairstyle

Her former co-stars were blown away by her new do', and took to the comments to share their praise.

"Wow you really did mean orange haha I LOVE IT," Rebecca Zemek said.

"Love this," Jaimie Gardner added.

Alana Lister also chimed in with several fire emojis.

Belinda was 'married' to Patrick on the show, and the couple are still together. Nine

It's not the first time Belinda has changed up her style, where she recently shared a new look from a photoshoot she did earlier this year.

The reality star was rocking a chic and flowy white dress, with her gorgeous locks tied up in a high ponytail, and rocked bright pink eyeshadow to complete the ensemble.

In her caption, the 29-year-old dished on her new look and what's next for her now that her time on MAFS is over.

"Whoever said blondes have more fun, obviously never went red! I'm so excited to show you all more of my fun and creative style #funfashion #vintagevibes," Belinda wrote.