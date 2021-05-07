She's flaunting her new look. Instagram

Heading to Instagram this morning, Belinda shared a new picture of herself from a fancy photoshoot.

The reality star was rocking a chic and flowy white dress from Nasty Gal, with her gorgeous red locks tied up in a high ponytail.

To make even more of a statement, Belinda rocked bright pink eyeshadow to complete the ensemble.

In her caption, the 29-year-old dished on her new look and what's next for her now that her time on the MAFS screen is over.

"Whoever said blondes have more fun, obviously never went red! I'm so excited to show you all more of my fun and creative style #funfashion #vintagevibes" Belinda wrote.

The 29-year-old was soon showered with compliments in her comments section.

"Yessssssss 🙌 love this look" one fan wrote.

"🔥🔥love ur 'flaming hair'. You should be a professional model btw .." another added

"🔥 wow that is a great colour on you" penned a third.

Since leaving the reality show, Patrick and Belinda have spoken about their future baby plans; though, they may not be on the exact same page.

The couple are still going strong. Channel Nine

Speaking to Woman's Day, Patrick confessed that children are definitely in his future plans.

"We've talked about it. I definitely want them," says Patrick."

His partner, however, isn't entirely convinced... at least not yet.

"Further down the track is when I would start thinking about it," explained Belinda, who admitted that meeting Pat changed her mind about wanting kids.

"I definitely think Patrick would be a good dad, there's no doubt in my mind" Belinda added.

