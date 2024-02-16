Season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia is well underway and I think we can all agree that it's been a very dramatic season so far.
Currently, there are nine couples in the experiment however the intruders are set to be joining very soon, producing a total of 12 loved-up *hopefully* couples in the coming week.
It's fair to say no bride and groom has had a smooth sailing ride so far, apart from perhaps Andrea and Richard... that being said, viewers already seem to know which couples will make it to their final vows.
The website mybettingsites has revealed the odds from Palmerbet, predicting which couples are most likely to stay together, according to MAFS fans.
This may be a surprise for some, however, Sara and Tim have been placed as the couple most likely to make it to their final vows based on their journey in the experiment so far. Their odds currently stand at 1.27.
Though Sara and Tim have argued more than other couples, their personalities appear to match really well, and fans believe this will be enough to get the two through. Sara and Tim have also been photographed together since the experiment, furthering suspicions that their relationship made it to the end.
Following closely behind in second place are Jayden and Eden with odds at 1.30. The couple had one minor setback toward the start of the experiment, however, the two soon moved past it and their bond is growing stronger by the day.
At the second dinner party, Timothy interrogated the couple about their relationship.
In third are Tori and Jack with odds of 1.35. These odds are surprising due to the fact that Jack has openly admitted he is not sexually attracted to Tori while Tori appears infatuated by her groom.