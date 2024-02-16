Season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia is well underway and I think we can all agree that it's been a very dramatic season so far.

Currently, there are nine couples in the experiment however the intruders are set to be joining very soon, producing a total of 12 loved-up *hopefully* couples in the coming week.

It's fair to say no bride and groom has had a smooth sailing ride so far, apart from perhaps Andrea and Richard... that being said, viewers already seem to know which couples will make it to their final vows.

WATCH NOW: Married At First Sight Australia | Lauren and Jonathan Wedding Vows. Article continues after video.