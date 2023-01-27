THE BRIDES
Caitlin (@caitlinmcconville)
Starting off with a bang! Caitlin, 27, the supposed hopeless romantic of the group, is a makeup artist with 17.2K followers on Instagram. Although she doesn't post a lot, we can see she loves a hair transformation, from black to red then blonde.
Melissa (@mel_sheppard1)
This new bride is all about body positivity and cute snaps with her best friends. Melissa, 41, currently has 710 followers.
Tahnee (@itstahnee)
Tahnee loves a pop of colour in her feed, especially pink! It features in a majority of her 259 posts. The 27-year-old currently has 3,359 followers.
Claire (@cforclaire_)
Claire, 31, has 2,828 followers and is already stealing the show - or should we say her adorable jet-black pooch, Ralph is! We're hoping he has a cameo on the series.
Lyndall (@10dall)
She is an accountant by day and a karaoke loving, hockey player by night. She often posts photos of her nightlife and friends. Lyndall, 27, currently has 2,196 followers.
Sandy (@sandyjawanda)
This 36-year-old loves a mirror selfie and occasionally posts funny videos involving her career as a dental hygienist. Sandy currently has 1,543 followers.
Bronte (@_bronteschofield)
Bronte's Instagram feed is all about the aesthetic, plus a bikini snap. The 28 year old online beauty editor has 12,000 followers.
Janelle (@janellemyh)
This beauty influencer, 28, has a staggering 37.1K followers and we can tell why! We love her killer hair and flawless makeup, hopefully we see some of these looks this season.
Alyssa (@alyssa_barmonde)
Alyssa, 35, doesn't take her personal Instagram account too seriously with one post and 926 followers. But her baking account, @alyssabakescakes has an amazing 19.2K followers. Those cakes must be incredible!
THE GROOMS
Layton (@laymills)
Adam (@adam_seed13)
This man loves to strike a pose and we get why! If it isn't a photo with his best mates, its probably a shirtless picture. Adam, 35, currently has 5,692 followers.
Dan (@danhunj)
This groom's feed is a rollercoaster ride and we are on board! Dan takes photos next to jet skis, fancy cars and keeps things generally classy; in fairness he also has some wholesome photos. He currently has 2,255 followers.
Josh (@whitej81)
What is this man all about? We don't really know… Josh, 40, occasionally shares some selfies to his 336 followers.
Shannon (@shan_adams_44)
Shannon's grid posts range from black and white shirtless pictures to sepia shirtless pictures to videos of his shirtless workouts. Although he hasn't posted in a year, this 26-year-old personal trainer has 947 followers.
Harrison (@harrison_boon_)
This is the Instagram account of an ordinary Australian who loves adventure. Most shots include his adorable pooch, meanwhile others are taken from his travels. This 32-year-old has 2,487 followers.
Duncan (@duncan__james)
This man may work in Cyber Security Sales, but by the looks of his account he loves to explore. Most photos feature his best mates and also a black motorbike. He currently has 2,095 followers.
Jesse (@jesse_burford)
By the looks of Jesse's account loves Dodgeball and music. The marriage celebrant has 1,150 followers on Instagram.
Cameron (@yepcams_on)
Cam is your typical country boy, his account features fishing, hunting and an adorable cattle dog. He currently has 1,842 followers.
Married At First Sight Australia starts on January 30 at 7:30 on Channel Nine!
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.