Melissa Supplied/Nine

Melissa

“I was very shy and quiet at school, not too dissimilar to who I am now. Thankfully, I had two besties.”

Russell Supplied/Nine

Russell

“I’ll never forget the day we weren’t able to attend class because a certain student ‘accidentally’ flooded the entire bathroom.”

Joanne Supplied/Nine

Joanne

“Let’s be honest, high school were the days of bad brows! I didn’t really enjoy it – I’m glad I don’t ever have to go back!”

James Supplied/Nine

James

“When I was in Year 8, all the Year 7’s were taller than me! I was also a little chubby, therefore I was bullied a lot.”

Coco Supplied/Nine

Coco

“I was a larrikin at school. I was a boarder from Year 7 to 12 and was lucky to have a big circle of friends, who were my family.”

Belinda Supplied/Nine

Belinda

“My funniest high school memory was when my friend and I had a pet slug for biology class in Year 11, which we called Sluggy.”

Bec Supplied/Nine

Bec

She’s one of this season’s most glamorous brides, but Rebecca ‘Beck’ Zemek rocked a far more alternative look as a teenager.

Alana Supplied/Nine

Alana

The self-confessed “hot teacher” is barely recognisable in her resurfaced high school snap, which shows the blonde beauty with much darker tresses.

Bryce Supplied/Nine

Bryce

Whether you were a skater-boy or not, textured and messy haircuts were all the rage throughout the naughties and 2010s, shown here in Bryce’s throwback snap.

Jake Supplied/Nine

Jake

He might sport a slick hairdo these days, but back in year 9, this former AFL player chose to keep things relaxed and casual.

Jason Supplied/Nine

Jason

This hopeless romantic opts for the rugged look nowadays, complete with moustache and facial hair, but when he was at school, Jason was just a regular fresh-faced teen.

Patrick Supplied/Nine

Patrick

Although his smile is a giveaway, this fitness fanatic – who also competes nationally in power lifting – has opted for a more sharp look these days.

Samuel Supplied/Nine

Samuel

This confident go-getter, who is sarcastic and outspoken, sports a more unique look nowadays, whereas back at school, he was just one of the guys.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!