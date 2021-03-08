Melissa
“I was very shy and quiet at school, not too dissimilar to who I am now. Thankfully, I had two besties.”
Russell
“I’ll never forget the day we weren’t able to attend class because a certain student ‘accidentally’ flooded the entire bathroom.”
Joanne
“Let’s be honest, high school were the days of bad brows! I didn’t really enjoy it – I’m glad I don’t ever have to go back!”
James
“When I was in Year 8, all the Year 7’s were taller than me! I was also a little chubby, therefore I was bullied a lot.”
Coco
“I was a larrikin at school. I was a boarder from Year 7 to 12 and was lucky to have a big circle of friends, who were my family.”
Belinda
“My funniest high school memory was when my friend and I had a pet slug for biology class in Year 11, which we called Sluggy.”
Bec
She’s one of this season’s most glamorous brides, but Rebecca ‘Beck’ Zemek rocked a far more alternative look as a teenager.
Alana
The self-confessed “hot teacher” is barely recognisable in her resurfaced high school snap, which shows the blonde beauty with much darker tresses.
Bryce
Whether you were a skater-boy or not, textured and messy haircuts were all the rage throughout the naughties and 2010s, shown here in Bryce’s throwback snap.
Jake
He might sport a slick hairdo these days, but back in year 9, this former AFL player chose to keep things relaxed and casual.
Jason
This hopeless romantic opts for the rugged look nowadays, complete with moustache and facial hair, but when he was at school, Jason was just a regular fresh-faced teen.
Patrick
Although his smile is a giveaway, this fitness fanatic – who also competes nationally in power lifting – has opted for a more sharp look these days.
Samuel
This confident go-getter, who is sarcastic and outspoken, sports a more unique look nowadays, whereas back at school, he was just one of the guys.
