We'd love to remain blissfully ignorant of MAFS' track record and the likelihood they'll flip this narrative on its head to rip our hearts out.

Still, we can't help but investigate every clue we need to validate this one couple may make it out of the MAFS experiment unscathed.

The latest evidence, however, isn't promising.

The first suggestion otherwise, hinting at a split, came from gossip site The Wash who noted Melbourne-based Brett was noticeably absent from Booka's MAFS viewing party in Perth.

The second piece of evidence came in the age-old clue of who-is-following-who-on-Instagram revealing Brett was following his wife online, but she was not doing the same in return.

Some new evidence suggests Brett and Booka have called it quits. Channel Nine

Much to our relief, Pedestrian tracked down a sneaky comment on Facebook from Booka debunking this theory.

"I'm not giving away any spoilers talk but this insta s--t means zero. I don't follow anyone from the show cos that's the rulessss. Brett clearly gives zero f---ks about rules. That is all. As you were bows," she wrote.

This quirky couple has been a fan-favourite throughout the experiment. Channel Nine

Now, reality TV podcast So Dramatic! has revealed multiple sources have come forward to confirm the couple do not make it out of the experiment.

Host Megan Pustetto said: "I can confirm that these two are no longer together, and not only that, they don't even make it to the final vows."

Nooooo!

Insiders have suggested the couple don't even make it to the final vows. Channel Nine

She then went on to add: "A person who knows Brett got in touch and said: 'I know Brett, they definitely do not last. He reckons he's going to get a bad edit, he's back in Geelong and telling people they are not together.'"

If this is anything to go by, it sounds like fans are in for some big drama between the faves.

Megan then confirmed she "enquired with several contestants and they have all confirmed Brett and Booka do not go all the way."

