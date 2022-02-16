Andrew and Holly's relationship was on the rocks the whole week. Nine

Still dealing with the fallout from the first Commitment Ceremony, Holly and Andrew tried to make things work between them, but ultimately clashed yet again throughout the week.

The cracks in their relationship saw them arrive separately at the dinner party, where Andrew shared his version of events with the other couples before Holly arrived.

While they tried to talk things through, with the help of Selin and Anthony, things reached a breaking point for the pair.

Andrew shocked everyone when he quit mid-dinner party. Nine

“I almost went home Holly, but I care enough about you to be here,” Andrew said, referring to his decision at the Commitment Ceremony to write down “leave”, before changing it last-minute to “stay”.

“You almost went home – you should have gone home,” Holly fired back, and while Selin tried to mediate and reconcile the pair, Andrew had already made up his mind.

“I’m going home tonight, it’s time to go home for me,” he said. “In fact, I think it’s about that time now.”

“I have learned to expect the unexpected with Andrew.” Nine

After saying his goodbyes, Andrew left the dinner party and walked off set – leaving Holly to face the next Commitment Ceremony alone.

But does that mean he’s gone for good? While he doesn’t make an appearance in Sunday night’s promo, anything can happen.

“He still may show up [to the Commitment Ceremony] because he’s not done with the insults with me,” Holly said in a piece-to-camera. “I have learned to expect the unexpected with Andrew.”

