“I come from a European family. And I did battle some depression and anxiety when I was about 17, trying to deal with my sexuality and coming to terms with all of that,” Amanda admits.

“I’m not afraid to be different. I’m not afraid. I don’t follow the crowd. I’m a leader. I don’t care to be liked, but I like to be loved by few.”

The Melbourne-based career woman is looking for a woman on her level and refuses to settle.

“I’ve worked damn hard to be who I am,” Amanda says proudly. “I’m not going to settle. I have settled and it didn’t work.”

As for her future bride, Amanda is also hoping that together they can break the stigma and help remove the taboo around same-sex relationships on TV.

“This show is a good platform for me to get out some important taboo topics,” she explains.

“I really want to break the stigma.”

