Amanda got candid with fans in a Q&A Instagram

The reality star also took the opportunity to answer questions asking whether she ever rekindled her relationship with her ex girlfriend after MAFS ended.

"No, I didn't. But I think there was rumours about that actually... In life you've got to be happy with your choices and move forward," she answered.

Melbourne-based Amanda and Tash Herz, 31, were "married" on this season's MAFS.

The pair tried to make their relationship work, however they split after three weeks of blazing rows.

During their final commitment ceremony, Tash told the group that she's written Amanda a letter.

The letter was a sweet one. She thanked her TV wife for looking after her on their wedding day, making the effort with her family and friends, and for giving the experiment her best shot. She finished by wishing Amanda all the best and hoped with could move forward with no ill feelings.

"It's nice to hear," Amanda said. "Unfortunately this relationship has not been a representation of what same-sex relationships are really like. There are a lot of good, functioning gay couples out there and I'm sorry this didn't do the gay community justice."

MAFS' first lesbian brides didn't make it as a couple Channel 9

Last week the reality TV was caught out with an online profile showcasing her acting abilities, calling into question her motives for going on the show in the first place.

As with previous seasons, MAFS has been rocked by allegations that several of its participants are models and actors.

Amanda has now spoken out after her StarNow profile surfaced, where she promotes herself as a 'Actor, Extra, Model, TV Presenter, Radio Presenter'.

"I do have modelling experience, and I believe I can act! When I speak I do with conviction and clarity. Would love to be Australia's Bad Ass on Film," she says on her profile.

However, the reality TV star is adamant it's an 'old' profile.

"Bit cringeworthy to read a very old extras profile," she commented on the MAFS Funny Instagram page earlier this week.

"And whilst I haven't had extra work since my mid-twenties, actors are also entitled to give the experiment a shot. So embarrassing."

She also wrote on her own Instagram account: "News has it apparently I'm an aspiring actress, if that's the case my acting skills are terrible."