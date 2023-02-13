The Mormon religion has long been branded a ‘cult’ by its harshest critics due to its strict rules and policies, and tendencies to shun ex-believers. And one person who had a front-row seat to it all is Married At First Sight’s Alyssa.

Alyssa, 35, is careful to choose her words when New Idea broaches the subject of her former religion. But the Utah-raised single mum does concede she felt much happier after breaking free of the confining church.

