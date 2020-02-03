Things are about to explode on MAFS

Explosive catfights

Insiders tell New Idea this season’s group of girls do not get along at the dinner parties. Fiery catfights are set to tear the group apart – and a few key characters are certainly the ringleaders. A source says bride Vanessa, who used to date MAFS groom Bronson, becomes the next Ines.

“She’s just rude and walked around like she’s the queen bee! She acts nice and innocent but really was another Hayley in the shadows – just as conniving,” a source tells New Idea. Fellow bride Hayley also caused tension on set, according to an insider.

“[She’s] obsessed with herself and obsessed with drama. They had no control over her from the beginning. She was a nightmare,” a source says.

Tears roll on MAFS

Crazy on-set antics

With so many big personalities this year, it was inevitable things on set were going to be a little wild.

Sources tell New Idea that behaviour became so out-of-control that filming had to be cancelled at one stage in order to calm down some of the contestants.

And the drama didn’t stop there – insiders reveal 26-year-old bride Natasha is one to watch, as she stirs up a lot of controversy and drama on the show.

“She’s the most controversial person on the show but she ends up making a fool of herself,” a source spills. “She’s got a vulgar sense of humour – she openly talks about sex and p--sing.”

