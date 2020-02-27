KC OSBORNE, 31.

A former Pussycat Doll, this dancer is ready to settle down.

'After ten years of living in LA I knew it was time for me to come home and start a life around my family,' she says.

Moving back home I had no idea what my life in Australia was going to be like. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I have always wanted to meet the man of my dreams. I have had my fun and been on some incredible dates, but I wanted something that was going to last a lifetime and I hadn't found that yet,' she explains, adding that she's had some doozies.

'My choices in men have not always been the best so I thought why not leave it up to some experts to get it right. I hope I get to meet the love of my life and settle down and start a new chapter back in Australia.'

SEBASTIAN GUILHAUS, 30.

It's believed Seb marries 2019 MAFS star, Lizzie Sobinoff.

A former AFL player with dreams of being an actor and a love of bodybuilding, he will make great TV!

'Growing up I was a seriously awkward teenager,' he explains.

'At age 21, my first and last long term relationship was a tragic case of mis-timing. When we broke up, I withdrew into myself and I've spent the last 8 years expecting love to magically bypass my walls and land in my lap. It's time to get real, get out of Gollum's cave of solitude and throw myself back into the dating world,' he admits.

'It's time to embrace my fears, believe I am worthy of love and finally share my life with someone special!! The tickle monster is coming!!'

The 'tickle monster,' hey?