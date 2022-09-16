"Is it just me or do they literally look like Michael and Martha 2.0?" one fan wrote. Nine

"Is it just me or do they literally look like Michael and Martha 2.0?" one wrote on Twitter, likening the new bride and groom to 2019 success story Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis.

Another agreed, writing: "He looks so much like Michael before he cut his hair it's crazy. She kinda looks like Martha, but a bit of Carolina [from the show's 2022 season] too."

Now some fans are accusing the show of casting "lookalikes" in a bid to recapture some of the previous season's romances that stood the test of time.

"Just wait, the next couples will be a clucky redhead getting married to an average Joe," one Facebook user joked, referencing Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant.

Watch Below: Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli announce they're expecting

The couple met on the show's sixth season and are now married (for real) and share a son together. Meanwhile Martha and Michael are engaged and expecting their first child next year.

However these pairs are among the very few who actually found love on the dating show, with most couples breaking up shortly after filming or while cameras are still rolling.

In recent years fans have blamed the lack of love matches on the casting, suggesting most of the contestants now go on the show to find fame, not love.

Details about the 2023 season of MAFS are still vague and we don't even have a full cast list yet, so there's no way of knowing which pairs - if any - will work out.

But with the show consistently dominating ratings, we have a feeling even the latest trailer's naysayers will be tuning in when the new season premieres next year.