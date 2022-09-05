After weeks of rumours and speculation the cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have finally been revealed and all we can say is good luck you poor singletons.
While the show - sorry, experiment - is designed to pair up single cast members with their ideal match in a TV wedding then guide them through building a genuine and loving marriage, things rarely work out that way.
From cheating scandals to husbands and wives who just can't stand each other, there's always a few couples who go up in flames before the season is over.
Next year's season is already in the works and News.com.au reported in September that the new cast is packed with influencers, makeup gurus and style icons. And that's just the brides!
While most of the cast have since set their social media pages to private, we managed to get a peek at them before they went dark and have the details below. Let's meet the cast of Married At First Sight 2023.
Janelle Han, Perth, TikTok star/makeup artist
Melinda Willis, Brisbane, beautician
Caitlin McConville, Brisbane, makeup artist
Sandy Jawanda, Melbourne, dental therapist
Melissa Shephard, Sydney, hairdresser
Adam Seed, Sydney, hoist installer/estate manager
Shannon Adams, Melbourne, personal trainer
Dan Hunjas, Gold Coast, marketing agency owner
Joshua White, Sydney, marketing manager
Layton Mills, Sydney, pharmaceutical company founder
Oliver Skelton, Perth, professional voice-over artist
