Holly & Andrew

To no one’s surprise, Holly and Andrew were the first couple to leave the experiment after an explosive turn of events.

Their MAFS journey was rocky, to say the least, but things hit a fever pitch when Andrew stormed off during a dinner party and walked off set.

After he failed to show up to the Commitment Ceremony, expert John Aiken confirmed that he had left for good. “[Andrew] has decided not to be a part of the experiment any longer," he said.

Having to face Commitment Ceremony alone, Holly shared an emotional letter with the group and expressed how she was “silenced” by Andrew.

“Andrew took my voice, and he silenced me. This is my voice, and believe me, I am here right now to speak for the people who in a relationship have been silenced and who are not believed,” she said.

She then revealed her very obvious decision to leave the experiment, making her and Andrew the first couple to call it quits this season.

