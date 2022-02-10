It looks like Selin and Anthony could be the first to leave. Nine

Selin & Anthony

It seems like the first couple to leave the experiment are Selin and Anthony, according to a few sneaky hints obtained by The Wash.

According to the gossip site, they received a photo of Anthony on what was described as a date over in Melbourne in early February.

He was later spotted out with the same girl on a separate occasion.

Meanwhile, Selin was photographed running errands near her home in Sydney around the same time, where she has been living with her son since filming wrapped.

Plus, factoring in their rocky journey on the show so far, it comes as no surprise that these two don’t make it all the way.

Tamara (right) was spotted at one of the intruder weddings. Nine

The Intruders

Like previous seasons, there will be new “intruder” couples introduced halfway through the experiment, and we already have a sneak peak as to who they are.

The new couples were papped on their wedding days which took place in October last year, with all the current brides and grooms in attendance.

The Wash also claimed a few of the new intruders are “integral to one of the biggest moments” of the entire season.

In the photos, we also see a few of the participants in attendance, including Samantha, Al, Brent, Tamara, and Cody - giving us a solid idea of who stays in the experiment.

Watch this space for more spoilers!

