Melissa stunned fans with her dramatic makeover. Instagram

Now, it seems Melissa is at the centre of yet more concerns, as she debuts her new hair transformation.

Posting to Instagram, Melissa posed in photos of her with long blonde locks, writing: "Channeling the swinging 60s for a themed birthday."

"And yes, it’s a wig," Melissa followed up with in the comments.

Bryce admitted to Melissa on the show that she wasn't his "type". Nine

Melissa's new transformation has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with many thinking the reason behind it is to please Bryce.

"Finally Bryce got his blonde," one user wrote.

"Bryce will no doubt love that wig!!," commented a second.

"Are you seriously changing yourself for a man? Low self esteem," a third said.

Another added: "The thing u do for love hey hun."

Bryce and Melissa are one of the most controversial coupes from MAFS.

The new look comes after Bryce admitted to Melissa on the show that she wasn't his "type", as he preferred blondes with blue eyes.

The 31-year-old even placed her fourth when asked to rank the women in terms of who he was most attracted to.

Despite the drama surrounding Bryce and Melissa’s relationship, the pair are still going strong outside of the show, and with many still in support of the couple.

Despite the controversy, the pair are still going strong outside of the show.

Fellow MAFS bride and season eight co-star, Belinda Vickers, was among those who praised Melissa's new look, writing: "Looks good! @lissrawson."

"Wow you look great," a user wrote.

Anther user said: "Absolutely gorgeous you are Melissa. Such a beautiful person inside and outside. Loved watching you on MAFS."

More comments followed in suite, saying they "loved" the makeover, and that she "nailed it".

