Whilst fans of the couple shared their thoughts in the comments, some couldn't help but ask what the meaning was behind the design.

Bryce, however, was on hand to reveal why kites hold special significance for himself and Melissa.

"Our favourite part of our honeymoon that never got shown because unfortunately it didn’t match ‘our storyline’. Got them the week after filming final vows in December, 2020."

When the honeymoon episodes were airing, however, Bryce did share a still from the time he and his new bride tried out kite flying.

"Haven’t flown a kite since primary school, why not have another crack at it!" he captioned the snap at the time.

Since the MAFS finale, the couple have moved in together in Melbourne and have even started their own podcast, What Happens After...

Despite the fact that not everyone is a fan of their relationship, the couple have been hitting back at their haters on Instagram.

When one person commented "Muppet and his puppet," alongside several crying with laughter and eye rolling emojis on one of Bryce's photos, the former radio announcer simply replied: "Totes," with his own crying with laughter emoji.

When another penned: "Mr and Mrs FLOG," beneath the post, Bryce remarked: "Thanks for following," with an applause emoji.

In a chat with WHO back in March, Bryce discussed claims that he ended his engagement with his fiancée to go on the show.

“I ended my engagement – after a lot of thought – because it wasn’t right for me. I was brave enough to do that. My relationship with Melissa is very different from anyone I’ve been with before. She has a calming effect on me and I really respect her opinion. I’m excited about our future,” he said.

Melissa also weighed in on their relationship, and touched on the moments on the show when Bryce placed her as the fourth most attractive bride of the season and said that Melissa was not his "type" on their honeymoon.

“I’m attracted to Bryce’s personality, his sense of humour and how accomplished he is. Even when we had those difficult conversations [about looks], he was also really complimentary and affectionate.”

