He blames Married At First Sight 's editors for his 'gaslighting' portrayal - and now, he's expecting its lawyers to come knocking.

Less than 24 hours after Josh Pihlak threw wife Cathy Evans 'under the bus' during a shock ambush with his mother and friends at hometown visits, the Newcastle tradie says his loved ones are receiving death threats.

'I’m getting sued for sure,' he began his comment on a MAFS Funny Instagram post.

'Jesus, can’t wait for 'em to take my 2001 Subaru Impreza with three bald tyres and the finances I haven’t paid off,' he said, implying that his possessions would need to be possessed to cover costs.

But he says he's being vocal for a reason. 'When my family gets death threats I'm sorry but I'm not keeping quiet.'

MAFS co-star, Stacey Hampton showed her support, commenting, 'Good on him!!! No one deserves that shit!!'

But fans are skeptical.

'How many seasons have participants being saying how much it’s edited etc - and yet here we are,' wrote one, while another suggested it was Josh who put his mother at risk, 'We all know edits are bad, but people continue to let their family be involved. Surely, knowing how the show can be, you would say to your family, no, I don't want you involved in this. Being involved with MAFS is a choice.'