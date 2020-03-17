Connie and Jonethen's Married At First Sight journey has been painful to watch.
And at Tuesday night's dinner party, things will really come a head, when Connie confronts her husband about his sexual attraction to her, or lack there of.
MUST WATCH: Jonethen gets defensive when asked about sex in MAFS teaser
In a nail-biting preview, Jonny becomes defensive when he's quizzed about the sexual status of their TV marriage.
'I haven't had sex because I don't think it's the correct thing to do,' he can be seen telling the group, before telling Connie, 'You're making a thing about it.'
Nine
Just a week ago, Connie admitted that she was beginning to feel a 'physical attraction' to Jonny, and now she wants to know if it's reciprocated.
'Are you attracted to me?' she asked, to which he replied: 'Umm... ahh.'
Behind the scenes, relationship expert, Mel, 'She perhaps wasn't ready to hear things,' leaving fans on the edge of their seats.
It looks like Jonny is going to dish his wife some hard truths.
