'Umm, what bathers?' he backtracked, before following through. 'Oooh, one of my friends may have left them here.'

Stacey was quick, 'What friend?'

'Like, a mate from ages ago,' he said, before disappearing.

Stacey gave a hilarious piece to camera, telling viewers, 'Idiot move. Where are these bikinis from, you idiot. It speaks volumes of how he used to live..

The Michael returned with the bikinis in question.

'They’re disgusting,' Stacey said, inspecting the swimwear. 'They're a size small. They’re not going to fit me!'

'What size are you?' Michael asked.

'I'm an extra small,' she replied, forgetting that her breast augmentation says otherwise. 'They're too big.'

Then she held up the bikini top, realising that she is in fact, too big for Michael find.

'Let me check another pair,' Michael said, not joking.

Stacey realised her husband was a walking joke. 'Whose are they and why do you have some many? Are you just a creepy guy that collects... These could have chlamydia in them. I’m not taking those chances. Let’s put these in the bin.'

They settled with Michael’s footy shorts.