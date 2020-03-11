MUST WATCH: MAFS' KC and Drew clash after she throws his toys out

The online backlash is in relation to KC binning a number of her husband Dew Brauer's soft toys .

Married At First Sight 's KC Osborne is calling for people to 'lighten up' after receiving a barrage of social media hate following Tuesday night's episode.

KC told Drew he needed to 'grow up', leading one fan to tweet, 'Does a "grown up" throw someone's stuff out, after only being there for two minutes? By grown up... you mean control freak, love'.

'How dare you!!!! I bet those things are going to be around a lot longer than you are,' another slammed KC, who went on the cleaning spree while Drew was out getting her coffee and a kebab.

Another raged: 'I'm actually shaking with rage about what Kasey is doing with Drew's belongings.'

As for KC, she didn't regret her actions, and called for calm. 'Can we all just lighten up please! I’m throwing out my husband's stuffed toys that he even said were dirty. I’m as sassy as they come and I never mean any harm...'

She even commented on one of Drew's Instagram posts about the 'Cornelius' unicorn incident, 'You the best, we will always have a laugh about this!'

Finding the funny side, he replied: 'He has kept himself very clean ever since you were here to avoid being binned.'