'Why can't I meet a guy that actually likes me?' she asks Married At First Sight's relationship guru, John Aiken, who answered her question with another question. 'How many guys are we talking about that have cheated on you?'

'Seven. And I've only dated eight,' Mishel admitted.

In a promo for the February 3 premiere, Mishel's daughter is seen begging her mother to reconsider marrying a random, before spilling the tea at the reception.

'Please, Mum. Don't do this... he dropped a bit of a bombshell.'

She learns that her new spouse is a cheater. Cue the tears.

It's believed the glam mama was paired with Melbourne barber, Steven Burley, 51.