Nine

The ever sweet and sensitive Seb, admitted in his own piece to camera, 'We’ve progressed to the next level. Ding, ding, ding,' before becoming serious, 'It’s a big thing. It’s way more than just a physical act.'

Once the pair arrived at the dinner party, they couldn't wait to get their exciting news off their chests.

Stacey admitted that the pair were 'glowing', while Seb admitted to the boys, 'The best three seconds of my life!'

'I had sex,' Lizzie told KC, who squealed with excitement. 'How was it?' she asked.

'Girl, I'm obsessed,' Liz replied.

To Jonny, she also described their sex life as 'really good'.

Seb was also pretty chuffed with his bedroom efforts. 'I’ve told most people I’ve had a sit-down conversation with,' he admitted.

For Lizzie, she said it was a huge step. 'It was a huge part of my wall coming down. I feel really comfortable with Seb, so I wanted to tell everybody.'