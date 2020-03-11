There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Married At First Sight star, KC Osborne's look.
The professional dancer looks like a completely different person to the one she was back in 2010, when she moved Stateside to pursue a singing and dancing career.
But as it turns out, she's super-open about it!
'I've dropped $40,000 on changing my look,' she told a local publication this week.
And while most stars are coy about the cosmetic procedures they've had done, KC was totally honest about the work she'd undergone to achieve her Pussycat Dolls looks.
'I've obviously had my boobs done, Botox, filler in my cheeks, having my lips done and veneers.'
KC Osborne competing on So You Think You Can Dance.
KC before her dramatic makeover
KC's beauty has been a hot topic since she arrived on MAFS as an intruder with hubby Drew Brauer last month.
'It’s like Bold and the Beautiful walked in. They’re super cute. They’re a little bit too good looking that couple,’ gasped Mishel Meshes.
But Stacey Hampton wasn't impressed.
'Drew and KC. Hmm. They’re cute,’ Stacey told the camera.
'I don’t know about "hot." I was just, like, uh?’ she said, convincing precisely no-one. One word - jealous!
KC's a hottie.
