The professional dancer looks like a completely different person to the one she was back in 2010, when she moved Stateside to pursue a singing and dancing career.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Married At First Sight star, KC Osborne 's look.

But as it turns out, she's super-open about it!

'I've dropped $40,000 on changing my look,' she told a local publication this week.

And while most stars are coy about the cosmetic procedures they've had done, KC was totally honest about the work she'd undergone to achieve her Pussycat Dolls looks.

'I've obviously had my boobs done, Botox, filler in my cheeks, having my lips done and veneers.'