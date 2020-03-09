Nine

Drew explained, 'That's Cornelius.'

'God, you love your… this is too much, babe,' KC said, chuckling.

'Walking into the house, the first thing I see is a big toy. I swear I'm, like, getting stitched up.

'Like, I’m just confused. Like it’s just not something I expect from a guy my age. I must really like him because if I’d just met a guy and he had these toys, I’d be straight out the door.'

Nine

'Look at him, give him a cuddle,' Drew laughed.

'You're gone! Did you hear that, Cornelius? Goneskis.'

KC found more stuff animals laying around the room, and they hadn't even explored the home - which he shares with his infamous female housemate - further.

Surprisingly, she found his little quirk hilarious, and planted a big kiss on his lips.