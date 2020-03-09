KC Osborne's first week of married life was haunted by hubby Drew Brauer's teddy bear, Rick.
So you would think he'd learned his lesson, before bringing his gorgeous wife to his hometown of Cairns.
MUST WATCH: MAFS' KC weirded out by Drew's obsession with stuffed toys
But alas, the wedding singer did not.
The Married At First Sight hotties arrived at Drew's home. Leading the way, the couple entered his living room, where yet another teddy bear, or 10, wait patiently.
'Who's, um...who's this little friend in the corner,' KC asked, pointing to the giant white and rainbow creature staring back at them.
Nine
Drew explained, 'That's Cornelius.'
'God, you love your… this is too much, babe,' KC said, chuckling.
'Walking into the house, the first thing I see is a big toy. I swear I'm, like, getting stitched up.
'Like, I’m just confused. Like it’s just not something I expect from a guy my age. I must really like him because if I’d just met a guy and he had these toys, I’d be straight out the door.'
Nine
'Look at him, give him a cuddle,' Drew laughed.
'You're gone! Did you hear that, Cornelius? Goneskis.'
KC found more stuff animals laying around the room, and they hadn't even explored the home - which he shares with his infamous female housemate - further.
Surprisingly, she found his little quirk hilarious, and planted a big kiss on his lips.
Nine