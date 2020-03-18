Nine

'When you came into this experiment, how much did you want to find love?' relationship expert, Mel Shilling, asked Connie.

'So badly. So much,' she said, teary. 'I guess at the end of the day, we all just want to be loved. It’s a nice feeling being in love.'

The uni student slowly, but surely, began opening up about the experiment, and where her decision will take them 'After the last commitment ceremony, I definitely did feel at one point that my rose-coloured glasses for Jonny came off for a bit. I was flogging a dead horse,' she said.

Days later, Jonny told her he wasn't attracted to her. 'I started packing my bags this morning. I did hit a point where it felt like I have developed feelings for Jonny but it kind of got to a point where I deserve to be with someone just as much as I want them,' she explained. 'So I made my mind up to go.'

Then came the shock of the evening. 'But something did change and I really thought about it, and we are at the very end, and there is just one more stretch to go and you don’t go through what we’ve been through and it just feels like something I have to do, so I did write "stay". That was a very, very last minute decision to do that and I do stand by it.'

Dead quiet came over the experts and MAFS cast.

Stacey called the whole thing, 'f--king sad.'

'Umm, I’m actually speechless to be honest. I don’t know if I haven’t been communicating properly. I don’t know what to say. I’m literally speechless,' Jonny said in response to Connie's decision.

Mel stepped in, and gave the most uplifting advise in MAFS history.

'One of the things we’ve observed about you, is that you’re one of the most genuine and real and heartfelt people we’ve met in this experiment,' Mel began.

'I guess I just wanted to reassure you that this experiment is about finding love, but there’s also a very important stream that does run through this experiment. It is about personal development, it is about finding your worth, it is about learning to find your voice and about really believing that you deserve love, whether or not that’s with the person sitting next to you… I think it’s a pretty good bi-product, if you get to walk out of here with your head held high feeling a little bit better about yourself.'

And Mel was right! She's a different Connie to the woman we met at the start of the season.

'And that’s all I wanted,' Connie said.