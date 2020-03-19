Splitsville for Ivan and Aleks Nine

Earlier this week, Aleks and Ivan revealed the reason why they chose to skip Sunday’s commitment ceremony and exit the show for good.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Aleks confessed that the “pressures of the show” caused her to "self-sabotage" her and Ivan’s relationship so that they could go home early.

"I did self-sabotage the relationship and in a way 'friend-zoned' Ivan just to get home," she admitted in her official exit interview.

Aleks confessed that the “pressures of the show” caused her to ‘self-sabotage’ her and Ivan’s relationship. Nine Network

She continued: “Being in the experiment and under so much stress, you just want to leave at some point.

“Some people are strong enough to stay in there and be around everything, but it got to a point for me where I’d just had enough.

“I needed to get home, I needed to get back to reality, I needed to get back to my friends,” she said.

Aleks went on to say that she and Ivan have maintained a relationship of sorts since leaving the show, with the confines of the experiment being the reason for them leaving so soon.

Ivan confirmed the pair had maintained contact since leaving the show. Nine Network

"I knew I was never going to leave Ivan, I knew I was always going to have him in my life. But at that time, it just wasn't in a romantic way because I'd built up my walls, self-sabotaged and just left,” she said.

Speaking during his exit interview, Ivan confirmed the pair had maintained contact, saying: “We're still speaking on a daily basis, we'll see what happens.”

He added: "Would I have been happy to just be friends? I think we are in too deep for that at this stage. You never know what the future holds."

Aleks went on to say that she and Ivan have maintained a relationship of sorts since leaving the show. Nine Network

Despite cutting their on-screen marriage short, Aleks also commended Ivan for helping her to harness some of her best qualities on the show.

"I definitely learnt about myself in this experiment,” she began. “Ivan taught me how to just drop my walls down, stop being so uptight and stubborn.

“He’s really taught me to be myself, that I’m beautiful and that I’m wanted and loved and respected, so that’s a major thing for me and I’ll always thank him for that,” she concluded.